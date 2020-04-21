From Staff Reports
A program established by the News-Journal’s parent company to help local businesses reach their customers as they recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic had granted more than $85,000 by the end of last week.
“Funds are still available, but they’re going fast,” said Justin Wilcox, chief revenue officer for News-Journal parent company M. Roberts Media. “The governor’s ‘retail to go’ plan offers opportunities this week for local firms to get back to business, and we’re ready to help.”
M. Roberts launched its $1 million Community Marketing Fund two weeks ago to help local businesses get through the pandemic. It does that by subsidizing marketing efforts with matching advertising dollars.
“We’re fortunate to be able to help local businesses and organizations tell their stories through our products,” said Stephen N. McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media and publisher of the News-Journal.
Wilcox emphasized that the fund does not provide a cash grant.
“This is a dollar-for-dollar matching program to help local businesses and organizations reach their customers and stay strong through the pandemic,” he said. “I encourage anyone with questions to visit the website.”
Businesses operating in Longview and area markets can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 at mrobertsmedia.com/communitygrant/ . Applicants will receive a response to their application within two to three business days, Wilcox said.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the pandemic, regardless whether they are current advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com between April 1 and June 30.
The program comes as area leaders have been calling on residents to support local businesses to keep them afloat during the pandemic. McHaney said the grants aim to do that as a means of keeping the community strong.
“As a family-owned business for three generations, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with our partners and customers,” he said. “We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”
For information, contact Wilcox at (903) 596-6299 or by email at jwilcox@tylerpaper.com.
In addition to the News-Journal, M. Roberts Media owns and operates the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Victoria Advocate, Panola Watchman and Kilgore News Herald. It also owns M. Roberts Digital, a full-service marketing agency serving East Texas and Victoria; TCM Printing, commercial printing and distribution services; an events production and marketing business; and other products serving South and East Texas.