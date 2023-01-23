The Longview News-Journal is among the news organizations selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. The News-Journal will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
Through this partnership, the News-Journal will expand its coverage of rural life in East Texas. If you are interested in applying, go here to read about our positions, including salary and benefits and to submit your application. The application deadline is January 30.
Report for America is a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit media organization, and is structured to harness the skills and idealism of an emerging group of journalists plus the creative spirit of local news organizations—like ours.
Report for America is a two-year program (with an option for three) that delivers a wide range of benefits to its corps members. Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations.
Please contact the Report for America Recruitment Team if you have any questions at recruitment@reportforamerica.org or register for one of the upcoming information sessions at the bottom of the page here.