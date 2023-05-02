The Longview News-Journal will welcome two new reporters to its team this summer, in concert with Report for America, a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities across the United States and its territories.
Jordan Green will cover underserved communities across East Texas. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Northwestern News, the student publication of Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He has previously written for the Blackwell (Okla.) Journal-Tribune, The Oklahoman and The Saturday Evening Post. He has a winner of multiple first-place awards from both the Oklahoma Press Association and the Oklahoma Collegiate Media Association.
Samuel Shaw will cover the rural-to-urban transformation taking place across East Texas from both sides. He is currently on the staff of the Boulder (Colo.) Weekly. He also has four years of experience working at publications in Colorado and London, England.
Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.
“Beyond talented reporters and photojournalists, we actively sought out individuals who see journalism as a calling, who want to make a difference within their communities,” said Earl Johnson, vice president of recruitment and alumni engagement at Report for America. “Together, our early-career and experienced corps members will produce tens of thousands of articles on critically undercovered topics — schools, government, healthcare, the environment, communities of color and more.”
Report for America recently announced that it will place more than 60 corps members, including Green and Shaw, in newsrooms across the country this summer. Report for America said it has now matched more than 600 journalists with local newspapers, public radio stations, digital platforms, and television outlets, since its launch in 2017. It pays up to half of a corps member’s salary, while its local sustainability team trains newsroom partners to raise the other half from local funders.
To support the work of Green and Shaw, and to support the work of journalists working across East Texas, please donate to the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.