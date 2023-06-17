According to Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway, Gregg County has cancelled jury duty for Monday, June 19 due to ongoing problems caused by the storms that hit East Texas on Thursday.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 94F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
