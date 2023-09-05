Nominations began Tuesday for ETX View’s third-annual awards ceremony, 40 Under Forty, which will recognize young, influential leaders across East Texas.
ETX View is proud to recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. ETX View invites East Texans to nominate individuals who demonstrate leadership and who show dedication in their professional careers and in their community service.
The 40 Under Forty awards program will feature 40 categories of industry in which individuals may be nominated. The awards program is divided into three phases: a nomination phase, a voting phase and the announcement of the winners. At the end of the year, all of the nominees will be honored at an awards ceremony where winners will be revealed. A special commemorative magazine will also be published to highlight the winners.
The nomination phase will be open now through Sept. 29. During this time, individuals may write in the name of a nominee under the age of 40 who is deserving of such recognition in each category. You may enter one nominee per day in each category. Each nominee will be verified by occupation, age and geographic location before moving on to the next phase.
Nominations can be made by visiting ETX View’s website at etxview.com or directly at tinyurl.com/40underforty2023 .
The top three nominees in each category will move on to the voting phase, during which East Texas residents will be invited to cast a ballot for the young professionals they believe to be most deserving.
The voting phase will be Oct. 5 through Oct. 29. Individuals may vote once per day during this period. Additionally, all nominees will be photographed and interviewed during the voting phase.
In the event of a category tie, judges consisting of the editor and publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Longview News-Journal and ETX View Magazine along with the president of M. Roberts Media will select the nominees to move forward.
The winners of the 40 Under Forty awards will be unveiled at a celebratory gala on Dec. 16 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler.
The ceremony and event is expected to exceed 500 attendees, with all nominees, their guests, and employers invited to the banquet. The event will include entertainment along with heavy hors d’oeuvres.
In addition to the banquet, ETX View will also publish a special edition of the magazine on Dec. 20 in which the 40 winners will be profiled.
ETX View is a bi-monthly magazine that celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture. Its award-winning writers, photographers and designers showcase dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community.
ETX View is a product of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal. The bi-monthly magazine is inserted into newspapers for Tyler and Longview subscribers and is available on stands across East Texas.
For questions or information about 40 Under Forty or ETX View, contact Editor Santana Gallacher at (903) 237-7749 or santana@mrobertsmedia.com.
For 40 Under Forty event sponsorship opportunities or to advertise in ETX View, contact Sales Manager Tracy Stopani at 903-237-7726 or tstopani@mrobertsmedia.com. To see the latest ETX View stories, visit www.etxview.com.