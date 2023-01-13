Out of 1,977 recipients who are part of the QuestBridge National College Match, Pine Tree ISD senior Asyiah Bray received a full-ride scholarship to Rice University.
QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects low-income youth with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities, according to questbridge.org.
“By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students — beginning in high school through college to their early career — QuestBridge aims to help talented, low-income students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities,” the nonprofit stated in a press release.
Bray is very grateful and happy for the opportunity. She said Rice University was her first choice and is looking forward to inspiring her family as a first-generation student.
“It's really nice, especially to set an example for my younger brothers, because no one in my family has gone,” she said.
In regards to her goals and dreams, Bray plans on pursuing a bio-science degree through a pre-med track. Through her education at Pine Tree ISD, she said the district has helped her in many ways.
“They offer a lot of college level courses, especially in the AP program. They keep you ready for harder classes in college. They also offer SAT prep ... On top of that, the counselors, they tell you everything…,” Bray said.
Bray shared her gratitude toward QuestBridge and recommended the program to low-income students who may want to pursue a higher education degree and may not know how to pay for it. She also advises students to take advantage of their campus resources and not to be afraid to have others read through your college application essays.
Heather Hernandez, college career scholarship coordinator at Pine Tree High School, said Bray is the third student to receive the prestigious honor since her nine years in education and the second student student while she’s been in the Pine Tree district.
Hernandez said QuestBridge will assist Bray with an application and tuition waiver, and also room and board.
She mentioned that Bray has been a good student and is proud of all the things she has succeeded in regards to math and science and UIL accomplishments.
Hernandez said the district aims to give students every opportunity to be successful such as coming up with innovative opportunities, building connections with students, opening doors for questions, and offering opportunities to prepare students for college through AP programs, dual credit programs and even a SAT boot camp that's free for students.