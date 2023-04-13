East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Animal Protection League
“The Animal Protection League offers low cost spay and neuter as well as preventative care. We’re in the process of relocated to our new building in Longview to help our parking and efficiency moving forward. We are focusing on building a new mobile unit to keep up with the high demand and wear and tear traveling to our 30 locations across East Texas. Our new mobile unit will be built to accommodate spay and neuters, as well as our vaccine clinic. Donations would greatly help our goal to purchase this Mobile unit.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.