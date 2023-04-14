East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
ArtsView
“ArtsView Children’s Theatre has been educating, entertaining, and inspiring youth since 2004. ArtsView serves children and teens ages 2 to 18, with over eight hundred students coming through the doors each year. ArtsView performs five Main Stage productions annually and hosts over twenty camps, classes, and workshops. Additionally, ArtsView focuses on outreach throughout the community and partners with other non-profit organizations through the Show Choir Program and the ArtsView Performing Troupe.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.