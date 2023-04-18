East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
ET Symphonic Band
“The mission of the East Texas Symphonic Band is to: Raise the appreciation and awareness of wind band music in the East Texas area, showcase the excitement and cultural identity inherent in live performances, give adult musicians a venue in which to continue making music a part of their lives, provide motivation and encouragement for young musicians to perform beyond the level of their school experiences, and add a valuable and accessible addition to the arts in Longview.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org.