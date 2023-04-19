East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Friends of the Longview Public Library
“The Friends encourage the love of books for a lifetime of reading pleasure. They believe active learning is a process of discovery, which helps inspire imagination and creativity in our wonderful community. Specifically, they assist with funding, promoting, and volunteering at the Library’s various activities, including events such as: Book Fairs, Author Visits, Chautauqua Festival, Haunted Library, Summer Reading Club, and so much more.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.