East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
LeTourneau University
“LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university in the nation where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a wide range of disciplines online and at LETU’s 196-acre residential campus in Longview.”
This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.