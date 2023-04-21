East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Longview arboretum
“Longview Arboretum and Nature Center celebrates the unique natural beauty of East Texas and is committed to raising environmental awareness through education and conservation. The Arboretum is looking for help in building an exciting Tree House and Children’s Garden.”
