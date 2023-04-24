East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“We partner with low-income workers, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and veterans in Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur counties to build quality affordable homes and to repair health and safety hazards in owner-occupied homes. We also operate a ReStore where anyone can purchase, at below retail, materials to build, repair or beautify their homes. Habitat responds to local disasters with repair services and operates a ReStore Disaster voucher program for individuals that have lost or damaged homes from a home disaster.”
