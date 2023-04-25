East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), is a children’s social service agency that has provided Christ-centered care to children and families in need since 1903. Our programs break the cycles of abuse and other behaviors that cause families to fall apart and harm children. In East Texas, we nurture both children and adults through our Child and Family Program.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.