East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Gregg County nonprofit that is participating this year.
The Cats Meow Rescue
“The Cat’s Meow Rescue (TCMR, Inc.) works hard to give homeless/shelter cats a second chance by providing secure, temporary homes and all the necessary care and vetting for as long as necessary until permanent, loving homes are found through our cat adoption program, or by providing long-term care in our special-needs/sanctuary program. To TCMR, each life is precious and we take every step necessary to ensure that our rescues are given every opportunity to live happy, healthy lives.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.