Temperatures across East Texas are expected to hit triple digits this week amid a heat advisory issued Monday by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport office issued a heat advisory Monday morning for much of East Texas, including Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Smith, Harrison and Panola counties. The heat index Monday was expected to reach between 105 and 109 degrees and the National Weather Service cautioned that high temperatures and humidity could cause heat-related illnesses to occur.
Brett Anthony, CBS19 chief meteorologist, said temperatures are forecast to increase throughout the week, with a chance to reach 104 degrees – a record high on Wednesday.
Anthony said people could get the most out of their days by limiting outdoor activities to the morning before 10 or 11 a.m. in shaded areas or short durations. If a person plans to be outside tomorrow, start hydrating today before, during, and after the activity.
"Make sure that you're sipping water, not chugging it, but sipping it to maintain that hydration level that you should have prepared for the day before," Anthony said.
According to a hazardous weather outlook posted Monday by the National Weather Service, heat is the “primary concern” this week “as high temperatures will be pushing triple digits.”
"If you're exerting yourself strenuously for an hour, you will sweat out a two-liter bottle worth of moisture from your body," Anthony said. "That's why pre-hydrating is important and then continued hydration to keep that level up because if you lose two liters of liquid from your body in an hour, you can easily see how fast you can run into trouble."