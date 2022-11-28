Officials have identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Hospitality ER in Longview.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton said Calvin L. Brown Jr., 61, of Longview, was the person who died Sunday night.
According to the Kilgore Police Department, just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a Kilgore police officer was working an off-duty security job at Hospitality Health ER, located at 3111 McCann Rd. in Longview.
