Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.