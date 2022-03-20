More than a dozen visitors at Martin Creek Lake State Park paddled along with Lead Ranger Jimmy Fitzgerald Saturday as he conducted an hour-long kayak and canoe tour around the lake.
Fitzgerald said he hopes the event will help introduce some visitors to boating — either in kayaks or canoes.
“A lot of times, this is their first experience with outdoor boating or maybe they only get to go once a year when they go camping or, like this, during spring break.” Fitzgerald said. “So they’ll be able to learn a little about water safety and some of the ins and outs of canoeing.”
Connor McManis, 15, of Bryan, was camping at the park with his family and became excited about boating around the lake after seeing a flyer for the event. While his parents, Sean and Autumn, had a little experience, it was Connor’s first time in a canoe.
“We would like to see a beaver dam,” Sean McManis said. “We’ve noticed some of the trees are eaten up by beavers, so hopefully we’ll see a beaver and he’ll (Connor) get a chance to use an oar.”
During the approximately 1-mile tour, visitors are encouraged to discuss with the Ranger the wildlife and fauna surrounding the lake.
“There’s a lot of beaver activity on the island, so we’ll stop and check that out. And there’s some spots where a lot of the migratory birds stop to rest,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ll also discuss some of the history of the lake and how the power plant provided the land for this park to even exist.”
Fitzgerald said organized events such as this are offered at least once a month during the summer, but canoe and kayak tours are offered throughout the year if arranged in advanced.
“Martin Creek is a very active park that believes in taking care of its visitors,” Fitzgerald said. “So, all summer long we’ll be having programs from hiking and painting to fishing and cooking. There’s a lot of activities lined up.”
For more information, visit the park’s website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/martin-creek-lake or its Facebook page.