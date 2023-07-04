The Upshur County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was killed and four injured in a fireworks explosion Tuesday in Gilmer.
The investigation is being led by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office and the ATF. Sheriff Larry Webb and Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Nichols are also on the scene.
Initial information from the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office, indicates that an accident occurred as fireworks were being prepared for an event later in the day. The Sheriff's Office added that there is no initial indication of foul play.
Earlier in the day the City of Kilgore canceled its planned Fourth of July Extravaganza due to "an accident involving the equipment carrying the fireworks for this year's show."
This story will be updated.
ORIGINAL STORY
Nine fire departments have responded and eight remain on the scene of a fire at Firehouse 9 Farms in Gilmer.
Capt. Billy Williams of Gilmer Fire Rescue said the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at 4101 Locust Road.
Williams said it is currently unknown if there are any injuries, and the cause of the blaze is unknown.