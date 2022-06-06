A 47-year-old woman was killed and two men were injured in a Friday evening motorcycle crash about ten miles north of Henderson.
A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Motor Safety indicates a deer ran into the road and struck a 2015 Harley Davidson driven by Marvin L. White of Longview. His passenger, Ailene K. White of Longview was ejected and killed in the incident.
Marvin White was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where he remains in stable condition. A second motorcycle was involved in the incident -- that driver was treated and released.