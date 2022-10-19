The importance of East Texas in the governor's race was underscored Wednesday when Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Longview for a rally, one coming on the heels of Cecilia Abbott's event earlier in the day.
Increasing voter turnout was the stated purpose of both visits, with O'Rourke and Abbott each stressing the importance of getting East Texas residents to the polls.
Speaking for about 45 minutes to nearly 200 attendees at The Exchange Locale & Marketplace in downtown Longview, O'Rourke urged the crowd to not only vote, but to ensure the others do, as well.
"I don't know that there has been a more important election in our lifetime," the Democratic candidate said, when pointing out the need to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.
And of East Texas in particular, he said "Our governor is sleeping on this community," O'Rourke said. "This is what upset victories are made of."
O'Rourke also called on his followers to willingly engage their Republican friends, saying "We have to be about bringing people in. Let's meet them with charity and an open mind. Show them that it's time to turn the page and vote for change."
Democratic candidate for Congress in Texas' first district, Jrmar Jefferson also spoke of the importance of electing O'Rourke.
"If East Texas turns out for Beto, we will win (this election)," Jefferson said. "But I believe if we sit home, Greg Abbott will still sit there doing nothing."
Looking ahead to Election Day, O'Rourke stopped just short of predicting victory.
"For whatever it matters, the Marist polling company said this race is inside the margin of error," O'Rourke said. "And I have a very good feeling about what we are going to celebrate the night of Nov. 8."