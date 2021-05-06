Alex Brown scattered two hits over five scoreless innings, Colin Martin and Marshall Lipsey had two doubles apiece and Spring Hill beat Gilmer 7-2 Friday to complete a sweep of the two teams’ Class 4A Region II bi-district best-of-3 playoff series.
The Panthers move to 22-7 on the season and advance to face either Caddo Mills or Brownsboro in the area round. The series between the Foxes and Bears is tied 1-1.
Brown struck out three and walked two over his five innings of work. The only time he faced trouble came after a leadoff walk to Kaleb Fitzgerald in the second.
Mason Hurt followed with a single, and Cutter Montgomery was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Brown struck out the next batter, and the Buckeyes lined into an inning-ending double play in what would be the first of 10 straight batters retired by Brown to end his night.
Meanwhile, the Panthers struck for three runs in the first.
Lipsey doubled with one out and scored on Easton Ballard’s single. Ballard came home when Martin reached on a two-base fielding error by the Buckeyes’ left fielder, and Martin made it 3-0 by scoring on Blake Barlow’s sacrifice fly.
Martin doubled in the third and came home on a Barlow single to make it 4-0, and Spring Hill added two runs in the fifth on RBI doubles by Lipsey and Martin.
Bryant King walked and came home on a groundout in the sixth for the Panther’s final run.
Gilmer’s two runs came in the sixth and seventh innings thanks to RBI singles by Brycen Jimmerson and Tyler Watkins.
Hunter Wynne allowed two earned runs with four strikeouts over six innings but took the loss for the Buckeyes, who finish the season with a 17-12-1 record.