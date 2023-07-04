If you're in need of some summer fun, the City of Longview's Parks and Recreation department has you covered nearly every day this month.
In celebration of National Park and Recreation Month, the department is set to host an event every day throughout July, excluding Sundays. This year's theme is "Where Community Grows" which is meant to highlight the impact parks systems have on its communities, said Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia.
"Everything has something to do with how (parks are) positively impacting (residents') lives and the quality of life, so we've got everything from things out at the pool, to sports, arts and we're even doing adult swim lessons," Garcia said.
In her opinion, parks systems improve wellbeing not only by promoting physical health and activity, but also by facilitating social skills by encouraging interaction with other people, she said.
The department has posted an official calendar of events on its Facebook page, which is also set to be available on the city's website. All of the events, excluding the Dive In Movie night, will be free for the public to attend.
Additionally, events have been catered to every age group, so whether someone's a child, a teenager, an adult or elderly individual, there's an opportunity guaranteed, she said.
"We're leading initiatives and providing opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and identities, achieve healthier lifestyles, promote and understand nature and environments and also bring the community closer through the variety of programs we offer," she said.
Garcia offered a preview of some standout events scheduled to take place throughout the city, here are the highlights:
Dive In Movie
From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Longview Swim Center, residents can enjoy a dip in the pool and a showing of "Moana" at Dive In Move night. This is the only event with an admission cost and is $5 per person and free for children under the age of 3. Popcorn, snow cones and regular concessions will be available along with pictures with Moana. Longview Swim Center is at 1111 W. Fairmont St.
Family Day
With recent renovations at McWhorter Park including a new sand volleyball area, updated basketball courts and a new playground, what better way to spend the day with the family than outside? From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15, Family Day invites parents and children to enjoy the newly updated park and participate in activities and yard games like cornhole, giant Jenga, arts and crafts and a tug-of-war.
Adult Learn to Swim
Swimming is a life skill that comes in handy, especially in a region surrounded by water, Garcia said. For those that never learned to swim and want the chance at a free lesson, look no further than the Adult Learn to Swim class. Taking place from 8 to 9 a.m. July 17 at the Longview Swim Center, residents can participate in a class dedicated to teaching the basics of swimming.
Senior Power Walking Hour
With two dates and locations set for this event, seniors have a chance to come together and start the day with a power walk. From 6 to 7 a.m. July 19 at the Paul G. Boorman Trail, seniors can don their walking shoes and get to stepping. Attendees will meet at the the trailhead on Marshall Avenue and walk to Lois Jackson Park. Water bottles will be provided by The Rotary Club of Longview. A second power walking hour is scheduled to take place from 8 to 9 a.m. July 16 at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center at 706 W Cotton St.
Teen Swim Night
Open to teens ages 13 to 18, the Longview Swim Center will host a Teen Swim Night from 7 to 9 p.m. July 21 complete with glow-in-the-dark beach balls, glow sticks and more.
According to Garcia, with the lap pool at the swim center still closed, teens have been visiting the location less frequently.
"(Teens) may think the pool is only for little kids but we want them to feel welcome and like they can enjoy the pool," she said.
Acting Parks and Rec Director Seth Pyle said the department is working with its contractor to get the repairs done as soon as possible. With it being the busiest time of the year for commercial aquatic contractors, a date for repairs isn't yet available. He explained the problem to be with the circulation system and speculated a a potential leak to be the cause.
Teen Field Day
Another one for the teens, a field day from 10 to 2 p.m. July 28 at Broughton Park will have numerous classic activities with a water-themed twist. Teens are invited to join a slip-n-slide kickball game, tug-of-war, a sponge relay race and water balloon fight, just to name a few.
To recognize the month of events, Garcia is asking residents to tell the department what parks mean to them. By using the hashtags #LongviewPARD and #WhereCommunityGrows, residents can share pictures, comments or stories about how they use the parks system.
"We just kind of wanna hear from them how the parks have helped them in terms of quality of life and how the parks have benefited them," she said.
She also wants to recognize the numerous organizations that have partnered with the department for the month of events including: The Rotary Club of Longview; Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines; Thrive Longview; Adams' Academia; Zonta Club of Longview; Longview Arboretum and Nature Center; The Longview Public Library; Smallwoods; O'Reilly group; Healthcare Express; and the Longview Fire Department.
For the full calendar of events visit the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/LongviewParks