Editor’s note: As part of this year’s Memorial Day celebration at Teague Park, “A Day of Thanks and Remembrance,” organizers of the event, in conjunction with the Gregg County Historical Museum, received submissions from students across the county for a Patriotic Essay Contest. The winner was Caroline Morgan from Trinity School of Texas. Her submission follows:
“The war in Europe began in 1939 when Germany attacked Poland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Britain. Italy, an ally of Germany, expanded the war even further by invading Greece and North Africa. Later in 1941, Germany began an invasion of the Soviet Union, which would eventually lead to Germany’s downfall. In 1943, after the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk, Germany was forced into a full-scale retreat. In June 1944, Britain and American forces launched the D-Day invasion on the French coast of Normandy. By early 1945, Allied forces were closing in on Germany from both East and West. Germany surrendered in May 1945, shortly after the suicide of Adolf Hitler.”
These words are written on a memorial in Teague Park, where an expansive memorial plaza dedicated to World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War, as well as the Scout Troop 201 cabin, is located. Although these words provide an honest and succinct account of the events of World War II, there was so much that happened behind the scenes and after the war that has affected America and its people even to this day.
One thing that happened because of World War II was that the G.I. Bill was created and signed into law by President Roosevelt on June 22, 1944. The G.I. Bill provides benefits to veterans such as covering college tuition and giving unemployment compensation. This bill was very helpful to the white male veterans, but not so much to the minority veterans, such as African Americans and women. It was much harder for them to get loans or higher education as opposed to white men applying for loans or trying to get into college. Along with that, many banks, especially in the South, wouldn’t give out loans to African Americans. Banks and insurance companies used a tactic called “redlining,” where they would draw red lines on maps around certain neighborhoods — which mostly inhabited people of color — as a sign of where to deny mortgages. And some homeowners would put a clause in the abstract of the deed to their house that prevented people of color from owning or occupying the restricted property. These events, along with others, kickstarted the Civil Rights Movement. Although the G.I. Bill started out as a problematic act by the government, it has now evolved into something that helps veterans across the nation tremendously.
Along with the G.I. Bill, the creation of Japanese internment camps was both part of the effect of World War II and helped the Civil Rights Movement gain traction. These camps were created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. The purpose of these interment camps was to contain anyone who was at least 1/16th Japanese after the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese. Conditions within these camps were absolutely horrible. Many people had to stay in barns and stables, because there were no better options. And two of the prison camps in Arizona were on Native American land, despite the protests from the tribes. There was a lot of suspicion and racism towards the Japanese-American citizens from the other American citizens, which became a big issue during the Civil Rights Movement.
The use of atomic bombs, nuclear weaponry and nuclear energy was a huge aftereffect of World War II as well. The nuclear bomb was first successfully tested on July 16, 1945, in New Mexico. This success paved the way for modern warfare evolution, and once this evolution started, nothing could stop it. The atomic bomb was first used in war on Aug. 6, 1945, when the United States dropped a uranium-based bomb, affectionately nicknamed “the Little Boy,” on the city of Hiroshima, Japan. Three days later, a plutonium-based bomb called “the Fat Man” was dropped on the city of Nagasaki, Japan. The total casualties from both bombings was around 214,000 people. Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s surrender six days after the second bombing, on Aug. 15, 1945, which ended World War II.
The invention of the atomic bomb along with these bombings eventually led to the Cold War and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The NPT was a treaty created in 1968 that was between the nuclear weapons states and the non-nuclear weapons states. It was an agreement between the world’s countries and stated that the nuclear weapons states would not use nuclear weapons or aid non-nuclear weapons states in obtaining nuclear weapons. Although the initial uses of nuclear technology were catastrophic to our world, the invention of nuclear energy has greatly advanced our world by providing a new and arguably better energy source.
Another effect of World War II was that the United Nations (UN) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were formed. The United Nations is a international organization dedicated to keeping peace and stability among the nations. It was created after World War II when the international leaders realized they needed an organization to help establish maintain peace and prevent the events of World War II from happening again. They have mostly been successful in this effort, although there have been a few times when they failed to do their job. This organization has been instrumental in aiding nations who would have otherwise fallen victim to dictators and their evils.
These effects and countless others have spurred the United States and other nations towards decades of economic, political, and social growth and interdependence. To say that this war had a profound effect would be understating the efforts of the Allied forces to improve the lives of people around the globe, and those who are memorialized in places around the world, like Teague Park, can rest easy knowing that their sacrifices will not easily be forgotten.