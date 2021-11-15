Vietnam War veterans David Applewhite, sitting left, and Frank Hajart, right, talk to Business Development Manager Shalee Faircloth during Thursday's LifeCare Health Services Veterans Day Parade Thursday at Arabella of Longview.
Vietnam War Veteran David Applewhite shows off his plaque as his wife, Pat Applewhite, wipes tears from her eyes Thursday during the LifeCare Health Services Veterans Day Parade at Arabella of Longview.
Chaplin Johnny Puryear, right, presents veteran Bobby Grantham with a plaque and colored picture from Pine Tree ISD students during LifeCare Health Services Veterans’ Day Parade Thursday at Trinity Timbers.
Business Development Manager Shalee Faircloth addresses the crowd at Hawkins Creek to thank veterans and their families during Thursday's LifeCare Health Services Veterans Day Parade.
CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill speaks at a ceremony for Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a "Never Forget" Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler.
Military service members conduct a 21-gun salute at a ceremony Thursday at CampV in Tyler hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Joanna Reagan speaks at the ceremony for Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a "Never Forget" Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler.
Kathy Comer, East Texas regional director for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, places a flower on the "Never Forget" Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler. A ceremony was hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Mary Carter-Lovick, state regent for the Texas National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, looks down with her hand on her heart after placing a flower on the "Never Forget" Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler. A ceremony was hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the NSDAR to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Rev. David Luckenbach blesses the "Never Forget" Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler. A ceremony was hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a "Never Forget" Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler.
Retired Lt. Col. Jim Snow, co-founder of CampV, walks away after placing a flower on the “Never Forget” Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler. A ceremony was hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran speaks at a ceremony hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran looks down after placing a flower on the “Never Forget” Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler. A ceremony was hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
From left, Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Joanna Reagan and Susan Campbell, co-founder of CampV, thank each other after the ceremony for Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a “Never Forget” Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler.
Susan Campbell, co-founder of CampV, looks down after placing a flower on the “Never Forget” Garden Thursday morning at CampV in Tyler. A ceremony was hosted by the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans and the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Flags line the streets of Rusk High School on Thursday as the school held its 2nd annual Veterans Day Program. The event was starting by principal Ronny Snow in 2019 and was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Military scenes and emblems from every branch of the military were on display at the Rusk High School Veterans Day program on Thursday. Veterans in attendance were invited to tour the common area of the school to view the paintings and enjoy lunch after the program.
