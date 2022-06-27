Texas Bank and Trust opened its annual Photography Contest and Exhibition on Sunday by celebrating the largest collection of entries in the exhibit’s 40-year history.
“For the past four decades, Texas Bank and Trust has been honored to host this event to help capture the beauty of the people, places and life of our great state through the incredible art of photography,” said Karen Partee, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the bank. “This year marks not only the celebration of that history but also stands as the largest photography contest to date that the bank has ever hosted.”
The bank received 715 photographic entries from 164 photographers, representing 57 communities across Texas. Of those, Partee said, 96 photographers were first-time participants. The exhibit, which opened Sunday, will remain open through July 7 when the bank is scheduled to participate in Arts!Longview’s upcoming downtown ArtWalk.
The anniversary contest was judged by Kelli and Bob Phillips of Texas Country Reporter. Through Texas Country Reporter, the Phillips travel Texas backroads to tell stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
“This was a hard competition to judge, it took us a long time but we had a lot of fun doing it,” Kelli Phillips said.
Dale Lindenberg won Best of Show in the 40th anniversary competition with his photo, “Eyes.” Lindenberg, who did not attend Sunday’s reception, also won first place in the Human Interest category for the same photograph.
Other winners include David Morris, who took first place in the Fine Art category for a photo titled, “Three Sisters”; Bill Stipp, who took first place in the Landscape/Nature category for a photo titled, “The Huddle”; Stephanie Markmann, who took first place in the Spirit of Texas category for a photo titled, “Texas State Bison Herd at Play”; and Monica Sanchez, who took first place in the TBT Family Edition category for a photo titled, “Patiently Waiting … For Snacks.”
In judging the contest, Bob Phillips said he looked at technical aspects of the photographs, such as a photographer’s use of light and composition.
The bank also gave out several other recognitions to use photographs in a variety of ways. For example, Stipp’s piece, “The Huddle,” will be featured on the bank’s Christmas Card. A photo by Linda Davidson will be featured on the OMNIClub Birthday Card; a photo by Pam Lowe received the President’s Award; a piece by B.J. Wood received the Vice Chairman’s Birthday Card Award; and a photo by Rolan Ranido received the Chairman’s Award.
In total, 46 awards were handed out Sunday.
Partee said the volume of entries this year shows that the public was glad for the contest to return after the bank hosted an amended version in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is nice to actually see the public again and see their works of art in person,” she said.
Located in the heart of the Arts!Longview Cultural District, Texas Bank and Trust is a strong supporter of the arts, Partee noted.
“We have always been a strong supporter and proponent of the arts because that speaks to the quality of life we have in our community,” she said. “We have a lot of great artists in the area and photography is just one of the ways we can express that.”
All photographs will be on display during regular banking hours in the Main Bank Lobby, 300 E. Whaley St. in downtown Longview, through July 7. On July 7, the bank will open its lobby from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ArtWalk. The public is invited to stop by the bank while the photos are on display to cast a ballot for the People’s Choice Award.