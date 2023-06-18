Residents across Longview gathered throughout the weekend to celebrate Juneteenth, the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. June 19th was the day in 1865 when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. For more photos, go to news-journal.com .
- Photos by Courtney Case Special to the News-Journal
