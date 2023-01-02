Monday's severe weather dropped enough rain to cause problems at Longview's downtown underpasses. And, as is often the case, motorists attempted to drive through standing water, rather than seek an alternate route.

Photojournalist

Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.