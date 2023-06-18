Balloons once again filled the sky above Longview with the resumption of flights in the Great Texas Balloon Race. If you haven't had a chance to see the pilots and their crafts, there is still one last chance Sunday morning. Flights are tentatively scheduled to begin around 6:30 a.m.
PHOTOS: Saturday at the Great Texas Balloon Race
- Photos by Courtney Case Special to the News-Journal
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 72,000 still without power across East Texas
- SWEPCO update: We're still looking at a week before full restoration
- Hallsville man charged in double homicide
- Police: Home surveillance footage captured killings
- New sandwich shop opens downtown
- Storm wreaks havoc across Longview
- It's not ALL balloons this weekend in East Texas
- Dudley's Cajun Cafe owner 'floored' by response as Longview restaurant closes
- Divorces granted: May 29-June 2, 2023
- Longview police: Man arrested in early Saturday shooting death