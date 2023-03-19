A St. Patrick's Day block party partially shut down portions of downtown to make space for cornhole boards, skate ramps, food trucks, booths, live music and more. Food offerings included Funnel Cake Playground, Street-Licious Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Two-Step Cajun Cuisine and Uncle James BBQ & Soulful Cooking. The group Pangur Band also played Irish music later in the evening.
PHOTOS: St. Patrick's Day block party
Yoleyne Romero
I'm Yoleyne Romero and my beat includes city/county government. I'm a graduate from The University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. I have a dog named Okami that provides endless sunshine in my life.
