Firefighters from the Longview Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire in the 100 block of E Culver Street. The small home did not appear to be occupied.
PHOTOS: Structure burns Friday on Culver Street
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
