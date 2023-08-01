Tony Delane Morris has been drawing since he was five years old. Now at 57, he uses his spare time on the road to keep his artistic creativity thriving.
Morris, who lives in Mesquite, works for a glass manufacturing company and spends many hours on the road.
“I drive a truck that delivers glass to customers all over Texas,” he said. “East Texas is one of my routes and I love its back roads and piney woods.”
Morris said he uses his lunch break to document his travels through art.
Do you spot your town in these photos?