Pine Tree ISD will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Pine Tree High School cafeteria.
Whitney Whitaker, Pine Tree ISD Lead Nurse, said the district has done several clinics but this is the first that will offer the pediatric COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
She said parents must be with the children who will be receiving the vaccine. The clinic is open to the entire community.
“It’s open to anybody and everybody. Anybody in the public can come and receive the vaccine,” she said.
Other vaccines that will be available are the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older.
Booster vaccines will also be offered, and all vaccines are free.