Whitehouse ISD receives a vaccination for students
During her COVID-19 vaccination, Joselyn McCord sits on her mother Bridget Hefner’s lap as the nurse Bridget Attaway gives her the shot at the Whitehouse ISD Technology Center on Wednesday.

 Ana Conejo / Tyler Morning Telegraph

Pine Tree ISD will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Pine Tree High School cafeteria. 

Whitney Whitaker, Pine Tree ISD Lead Nurse, said the district has done several clinics but this is the first that will offer the pediatric COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. 

She  said parents must be with the children who will be receiving the vaccine. The clinic is open to the entire community. 

“It’s open to anybody and everybody. Anybody in the public can come and receive the vaccine,” she said.

Other vaccines that will be available are the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those 18  and older. 

Booster vaccines will also be offered, and all vaccines are free.

