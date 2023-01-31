Pine Tree precision group
The Pine Tree Precision Drill Team competed at the MA Regional Contest at Tyler Junior College this past weekend and brought home the following awards:

Team Honors:

1st Place Large Select Jazz

1st Place Large Select Hip Hop

1st Place Large Select Pom

Super Sweepstakes Award (A score of 90+ on all 3 routines from all 3 judges)

Outstanding Technique Award

Judges Choice Award- Pom

1st Place Large Select Team

Officers:

1st Place Large Select Jazz

1st Place Large Select Lyrical

1st Place Large Select Open

Super Sweepstakes Award (A score of 90+ on all 3 routines from all 3 judges)

Outstanding Choreography Award

Outstanding Technique Award

1st Place Large Select Officer Line

2nd Place Overall Officer Line

