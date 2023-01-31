The Pine Tree Precision Drill Team competed at the MA Regional Contest at Tyler Junior College this past weekend and brought home the following awards:
Team Honors:
1st Place Large Select Jazz
1st Place Large Select Hip Hop
1st Place Large Select Pom
Super Sweepstakes Award (A score of 90+ on all 3 routines from all 3 judges)
Outstanding Technique Award
Judges Choice Award- Pom
1st Place Large Select Team
Officers:
1st Place Large Select Jazz
1st Place Large Select Lyrical
1st Place Large Select Open
Super Sweepstakes Award (A score of 90+ on all 3 routines from all 3 judges)
Outstanding Choreography Award
Outstanding Technique Award
1st Place Large Select Officer Line
2nd Place Overall Officer Line