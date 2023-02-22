The Pine Tree Varsity Winter Guard recently earned a trip to the Winter Guard International Southwestern U.S. regional competition.
The high school team earned its berth through success in the Texas Regional Championships, which were held this past weekend at Mansfield Lake Ridge High School.
The competition, which included more than 40 schools from across the state, featured a preliminary round and a final round, with 16 schools advancing to the next event.
Pine Tree’s Color Guard team transitions to the Winter Guard after football season. During football season, Color Guard members perform with the band at games and contests as flag or baton twirlers; they also use sabers or rifles.
The Southwest Regional competition will be held March 18 at Canyon High School in New Braunfels. The event finals will be held in Dayton, Ohio, in April.
Competitors in the recently completed regional included: Frisco Independence, The Colony, Forney, Plano East, Terrell, Denton Guyer, Denton Braswell, Aledo, Frisco Wakeland, Marshall, Frisco Memorial, Highland Park, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Frisco Lone Star, Richardson Pearce, South Grand Prairie and Northwest Eaton.