Students at Trinity School of Texas in Longview celebrated Planetarium Week with a variety of activities and a mobile planetarium.
Throughout the week, students of all ages have been enjoying learning about things such as galaxies, stars, and the use of different telescopes.
LeAnne Gross, a sixth- and seventh-grade science teacher at the school, said the activity is all thanks to a training that occurred during the summer that allowed the campus to reserve and use the planetarium.
With the help of the mobile planetarium, students are able to explore how the solar system and the galaxy stays together, and learn about science advancements throughout time, said Gross.
She also compared the planetarium to cooking and said the students are soaking in knowledge since they are learning through an experience provided by the mobile unit.
Mellissa McCreary, interim head of Trinity School of Texas, said the activity has received good feedback from students and has awakened their love for science.
“We thought it would be a good thing for our students to do, especially before Spring Break because they’re all fascinated by science. There has been a lot of space events in the news this year with the James Webb Space Telescope, Mars rover and the kids are just fascinated with science,” she said.
Alongside Gross, McCreary also attended the training session to obtain the planetarium and also has noticed the impact and importance of hands-on activities for students.
“There’s different videos that they watch and when you read about something you learn a little about it but when you actually immerse yourself in it and see it and hear it you learn so much more. We try to have a lot of hands-on events for our children,” McCreary said.
Besides the planetarium experience, students are enjoying activities that help with the math and science curriculum, McCreary said.
Trinity is set to host a Space Night at the Planetarium for community members from 4 to 6 p.m. inside the Macey Gym with activities such as ping pong ball launching, a zipline challenge, balloon rockets, space docking, and cargo plane and jets.
For more information on the event, email caernathy@trinityschooloftexas or call (903) 753-0612.