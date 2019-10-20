Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Mandy Beck, 36, of Longview was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of taking a weapon from an officer.
Beck was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:47 p.m. Friday.
Benjamin Fred Clark, 65, of Mount Pleasant was held Saturday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a hold from Louisiana for being a fugitive. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Clark was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 2:03 p.m. Friday.
Shane Edward Dispennett, 41, of Longview was being held Saturday under a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Dispennett was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:38 a.m. Friday.
Daniel Ray Elliott, 39, of Gladewater was held Friday under a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Elliott was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:15 p.m. Friday.
Manuel Flores, 30, of Longview was held Saturday under $10,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 307th District Court for contempt of court disobedience of court and a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced a fine on a warrant from Longview police for an open container.
Joseph Scott Fyffe, 47, of Kilgore was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Fyffe was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:22 p.m. Friday.
Coty Charles Smith, 36, of Kilgore was held Saturday under a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Smith was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff and booked into jail at 1:42 p.m. Friday.
David Patrick Viers, 40, of Frierson, Louisiana, was released Saturday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Viers was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 5:47 p.m. Friday.
Manuel August Jr., 25, of Longview was held Saturday under $105,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for making a firearm accessible to a child death/serious bodily injury, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and prohibited weapon, knuckles; and warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and burglary of habitation. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
August was arrested by Longview police at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Court Street.
Marcus Keith Duckett, 45, of Longview was held Saturday under $76,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Duckett was arrested by Longview police at 12:30 a.m. Friday at 13th Street and Lemmons Drive.
Maggie Elizabeth Hall, 34, of Fort Worth was held Saturday under $18,500 in bonds on charges of failing to identify as a fugitive or give false information, resisting arrest search or transport, criminal trespass, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He awaited bond on a warrant from Colorado as a fugitive.
Hall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:32 a.m. Friday at Texas 135 and Crews Road.
Carol Ashley Harden, 34, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of criminal trespass, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Harden was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:32 a.m. Friday at Texas 135 and Crews Road.
Alvin Jean King II, 29, of Longview was held Saturday under $4,500 in bonds on charges of criminal trespass and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
King was arrested by Longview police at 12:22 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Access Road.
Tyrodric Mims, 25, of Daingerfield was released Friday on $13,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Mims was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 6:59 p.m. Thursday at FM 2275 and milepost 706.
Itsael Vargas-Castillo, 31, of Kilgore was held Saturday under a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Vargas-Castillo was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Harris County.
Brandon Ramone Williams, 29, of Longview was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in the county jail for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and sentenced to 12 months in a state jail for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced fines for two outstanding traffic tickets.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:33 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse.