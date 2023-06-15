According to an arrest affidavit, the home were two brothers were killed June 10 had multiple exterior cameras, with at least one of them capturing the shooting. Additionally, the girlfriend of one of the men who died also identified the suspected shooter to police.
Jose Daniel Rodriguez Jr. remained jailed this week on a $500,000 bond for the charge of "capital murder of multiple persons." He will turn 26 on Aug. 12 according to Gregg County Jail records.
Longview police were called to the house at 601 Harrison St. shortly before 3 a.m. June 10 by the owner of the house. She identified herself as the girlfriend of one of the men who died in the shooting, Aleksei Gamez, according to a report written by Longview Police Officer Tyler Webb. The report detailed evidence against Rodriguez as part of the process of obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
Officers who first arrived at the home found Aleksei Gamez in the home's backyard. He was already dead, with wounds to his head and chest. His brother, Alexander Gamez also had a wound to his head but was still alive. He died later a hospital.
The shooting is said to have grown out of an incident in which a man the girlfriend identified as "Black Jesus" attempted to enter her home without permission. The girlfriend said Aleksei Gamez was asleep when the incident occurred and was upset when he learned about it.
The girlfriend told Officer Webb "there was a disturbance at 610 Park St., which is one block west" of the Harrison Street home.
"The disturbance was said to be between Aleksei, Alexander and the individuals at that residence. (The girlfriend) stated that Aleksei and Alexander were there trying to identify 'Black Jesus,'" the report says. "(The girlfriend) stated that she went back home and sat on her back porch. She stated she heard something coming from a small brush line which separates her property from the house behind her house on Park St. (The girlfriend) shined a flashlight in that direction and told whoever it was to come out. (The girlfriend) said she was quickly surrounded by people she did not know and feared for her life."
A white truck also pulled into her backyard. The people who had come into her backyard began asking about the incident with "Black Jesus." After the girlfriend told them, they told her that was someone they knew and they would "stand behind him."
"She said they left before coming back a short time later. (The girlfriend) advised that the truck came back and asked if a female could use the restroom. (The girlfriend) stated she was still scared but she let them in to appear nice. She stated that a male came inside her home with the female." She described the male as wearing a dark orange, almost red, shirt.
Her boyfriend and his brother arrived back at the house in Alexander's vehicle a short time later. The girlfriend said an altercation began when her boyfriend was accused of pulling out a gun while at 610 Park St., which he denied. The girlfriend initially told police she didn't know who had shot the brothers, although she later recanted that statement.
Officers had previously obtained footage from the surveillance videos and were able to see the shooting happen. It also showed that she witnessed the shooting, Webb's report says.
Webb described what one of the cameras captured, when a man wearing the clothes the girlfriend had described, approached the brothers as they were standing with a group of people in the backyard.
"The suspect manipulates the area of the front of his waistband and raises his right arm and a gunshot can be heard. A muzzle flash is seen at the same time and Alexander falls to the ground immediately," the report says.
Then, the suspect is seen firing the gun about four more times at Aleksei, who also fell to the ground. The report says the girlfriend was next to the suspect when he shoots the brothers in the video.
The girlfriend later contacted police and told Webb that she knew who had killed the brothers but hadn't identified him because she was scared.
"She stated that once she found Aleksei had died, she needed to tell (Webb)," the report says.
Additional information filed with the report identifies Rodriguez as a gang member.