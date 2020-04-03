Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested a 48-year-old woman Thursday after they said she fired a gun after threatening a tow truck driver who came to repossess her SUV, according to a report.
Kristal Ann Trice of Longview was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Deputies arrested Trice after responding at 11:48 a.m. Thursday to a call about an aggravated assault at a gravel pit area on Private Road 2095.
The tow truck driver, who said he had an order to repossess Trice's vehicle, told deputies he was sitting in his truck when Trice walked to her back porch to confront him and pointed a gun at him, the report said.
The man said he pleaded with Trice to put the gun away and said she fired from her porch area but was unsure where the bullet went.