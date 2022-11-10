10:15 a.m. UPDATE: The Longview Police Department has announced that Nhan Le-Do has been located. No further information was immediately available.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Longview Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Nhan Le-Do, who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 125 pounds, was last seen Wednesday and her vehicle was found near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Parkway in Longview. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen waring a white and blue striped shirt and black leggings.
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.