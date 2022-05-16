Police on Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot Saturday in Kilgore.
Police are investigating the death of Dario Morales, 34, of Kilgore, according to a statement from Kilgore police.
Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a report of gunshots on Sceyne Road in Kilgore, according to police. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Morales, lying on his driveway with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
“The initial investigation revealed unidentified suspect(s) fled the area before police arrived at the scene,” the statement said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kilgore police detective Joseph Johnston at (903) 218-6906 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.
Anonymous information can also by submitted through Kilgore Police Department’s website, Facebook page or through tip411.