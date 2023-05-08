The Longview Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run Sunday that left a 39-year-old Longview woman dead.
According to the LPD, officers responded to a crash in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue after a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and Carrie Evette Pickron, who was on a motorized scooter, just before 11 p.m.
Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene toward Eastman Road. Officials continue to search for a vehicle described as a two-tone black/grey Dodge Challenger car with black wheels and possible front-end damage.
Any with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.