The Longview Police Department asked the public Wednesday morning for help in locating a missing man.
Information is sought on the whereabouts of Cannon Tuck, who is 29-years-old. Tuck weighs 145 lbs. and stands about 5-foot-9. He was last seen in the area of Fourth Street and East Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack. He was reported missing on Tuesday by a family member.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.