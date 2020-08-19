A 27-year-old Louisiana man was killed Tuesday when the pickup he was driving struck a tractor-trailer in Rusk County.
Troopers responded at shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the wreck on Texas 315 about seven miles northeast of Mount Enterprise, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows a pickup towing a trailer driven by Shawn Michael Ezernack of Stonewall, Louisiana, was headed southwest on Texas 315 when for an unknown reason it went into the northbound lane and struck a tractor-trailer, Dark said.
Ezernack was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dark said the driver of the tractor-trailer, 63-year-old William Dean Norman, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler in serious condition.