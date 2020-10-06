A Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old boys during counseling sessions is being sued on behalf of another young patient who claims abuse .
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.
Hipke's medical license was suspended earlier by the Texas Medical Board.
The lawsuit was filed in Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 by a parent on behalf of a child who accuses Hipke of assaulting him during his time as a patient. The lawsuit names Hipke and the Adolescent Care Team medical practice, which has closed.
The lawsuit seeks damages of $1 million for medical expenses, physical pain, suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical impairment and/or disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life and quality of life, loss of earning capacity in the future, other damages, costs and attorney fees. The lawsuit requests a trial by jury.
Attorney Ross Leonoudakis of Nix Patterson in Austin is representing the family.
According to the lawsuit, the child was a patient of Hipke’s from October 2018 to June 2020 and was “sexually assaulted, molested, and or sexually abused” by Hipke on “several occasions.”
Hipke told the child not to tell anyone about their “examinations, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also accuses Hipke of assault and battery, continuous abuse of a young child or children, negligence and gross negligence and states the doctor was negligent for reasons including “operating a medical clinic exclusively for minor patients when Matt Hipke knew or had reason to know he was a pedophile.”
“As for the Adolescent Care Team, its grossly negligent failure to report a known pedophile, Matt Hipke, to authorities and concealing his behavior when they knew he treated exclusively young children also gives rise to exemplary damages,” the lawsuit states. “Such failure constitutes a reckless disregard of the objectively extreme degree of risk considering the probability and magnitude of the potential harm to others, as Matt Hipke’s sexual abuse was ongoing and pedophiles are known to repeat their dangerous behavior.”
The lawsuit notes Hipke opened Adolescent Care Team in 2000.
“Matt Hipke treated only ‘teens and tweens’ and focused on health and wellness counseling, ‘treating their medical concerns as well as teaching about their life concerns,’ ” Leonoudakis said in the lawsuit, quoting the Adolescent Care Team website, www.doc4teens.com. “Matt Hipke held himself out to be ‘your teen’s physician / wellness coach / life coach / confidential advisor and advocate … all in one.’ ”
Leonoudakis said Hipke “is not, and has never been, a licensed psychiatrist, counselor or therapist.”
According to “12 Awesome Ways Dr. Hipke Improves Teen Health And Wellness” on the Adolescent Care Team website, Hipke said he was able to discuss topics with patients including growth and development, personal or family problems, dating and sex, school problems, teen alcohol and drug abuse, life’s tough events, emotional chaos and “out of bounds” sexual concerns.
The lawsuit accuses Hipke of using his position to gain access to children, not allowing chaperones into the room during patient visits and keeping secrets from his staff.
“For example, Matt Hipke’s office administrator generally kept medical records in the front of the office,” the lawsuit states. “However, Matt Hipke kept his own set of private medical records locked away in his office. Matt Hipke did not allow anyone, including his office staff, access to these files.”
The lawsuit also states the staff disagreed with Hipke’s “suspicious” behavior but “never intervened or notified anyone.”
“Based on Matt Hipke’s behavior, (Adolescent Care Team) employees knew, or through a reasonable investigation, should have known that Matt Hipke was engaging in improper behavior with minor children,” the lawsuit states.
The medical board suspended Hipke’s license Aug. 10 after he was accused of inappropriately touching three patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.
An attorney for Hipke could not be located Tuesday.