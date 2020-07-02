Tips about drug activity in the 1200 block of Douglas Street in Longview led Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement agents to arrest three Longview men Wednesday and charge them with organized criminal activity and possession of a variety of drugs, according to a report.
Christopher Eugene Lister, 46, was held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on $57,000 in bonds on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of less 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug, jail records show. He awaited bond on a charge of possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Nicholus Glenn Bush, 35, was held Thursday on $57,000 in bonds on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.
Dontray Veon Nelson, 30, awaited bonds Thursday on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction.
CODE agents in conjunction with the Special Investigation and Apprehension Unit and Longview police conducted a narcotics search warrant about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas Street address — Bush's home.
They had received tips from anonymous callers and informants about the three men selling crack cocaine, marijuana and promethazine at the location, the report said. CODE agents have conducted surveillance on the location for several years, the report said.
The officers went into the back yard, where Nelson tried to distance himself, did not follow an officer's instruction and climbed through a window into the house, according to the report.
However, Bush and Lister followed instructions from the officers, who checked the men to see whether they were wanted on warrants, the report said.
The officers found a quantity of marijuana, promethazine, scales, plastic bags and money.