The Henderson Police Department made a move Monday that they say will help them doggedly serve the community — they added a K-9 program.
The newly created program will have two canine units — one for the Henderson Police Department’s patrol division and one for the Henderson ISD School Resource Officer program, according to a written statement from Henderson police. The two new K-9 officers were sworn in on Monday.
Officer Kevin Bisnette was picked to start the patrol piece of the program along with his K-9 officer, Vic. Vic, short for Victory van het Slagveld, is a 2-year-old black Belgian Malinois.
“The addition of the K-9 program is just another opportunity for us to serve our community in a more efficient manner, Chief Chad Taylor said in the statement. “This will also help our agency to deter narcotics and crime through a tool we haven’t used in many years.”
Officer Clint Case, along with K-9 officer Barney, handles the Henderson ISD piece of this program, under the supervision of School Liaison/Resource Supervisor Chad Bradley. Barney is a 1-year-old black Labrador Retriever.
All canines and their human partners completed an intensive military-style training program through Quadrant Canine in Austin. The training includes a focus on obedience, tracking, apprehension and narcotics.
The teams have specially equipped vehicles. Vick and Barney also have K-9 protective vests to wear.
Case and Barney also completed advanced training for the school resource program under K9 BASCO Foundation to specialize in security, contraband and the enhancement of relations between students and law enforcement. According to its website, the K9 BASCO Foundation provides service dogs to veterans and first responders.
“This has been a dream of mine for a long time, to be able to work with the K-9 program and be a part of starting it back up,” Case said in a statement. “Working with the school is exciting as well, so this is a great transition.”
Henderson ISD Superintendent Thurston Lamb said he sees value in having a K-9 unit on campus.
“It’s a deterrent,” Lamb said. “Kids need to know that if something is brought on campus, we will have a way to detect it. This is a good thing for students and the district.”
Lamb added that it is good to have a partnership between the school, city and police.
“Our number one priority is educating kids, and to do that, we want to create a safe environment,” Director of Communications for Henderson ISD David Chenault said. “Having a K-9 unit like Case and Barney goes a long way in building a trusting relationship between both police and students. That brings safety and security to our campus and allows our teachers to do the job they do best, which is educating our kids.”