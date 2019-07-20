Northeast Texas law enforcement agencies conducted raids Friday evening of suspected illegal gambling locations and arrested an unknown number of people, according to Gregg County Sheriff's Lt. Josh Tubb.
Tubb posted Saturday on Facebook that the sheriff's office participated in a multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency operation that executed search warrants in Gregg County and around East Texas.
He said three people were arrested at a location at Texas 149 and Texas 322 in Lakeport where Lakeport police also issued at least 28 citations to patrons for illegal gambling. However, only one of the arrests was for suspicion of illegal gambling.
Tubb confirmed sheriff's deputies arrested Paula Dee Denard, 44, of Gladewater in connection with the Lakeport raid on a charge of gambling promotion — a misdemeanor — and booked her into the Gregg County Jail at about 10 p.m. She was released Saturday on $2,000 bond.
"We left the (Lakeport) scene after midnight," Tubb said. "It was such a voluminous amount of evidence."
Tubb also acknowledged cooperation from the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, Smith County Sheriff's Office, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Longview police, Lakeport police and the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit.
Other details of the raids was unavailable Saturday.