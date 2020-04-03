An alarm going off and video surveillance led Longview police to arrest a 37-year-old man Thursday morning and charge him with breaking into a building, police spokesman Brandon Thornton said in a statement.
James Warren Eaves of Longview was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of building, jail records show.
Eaves' arrest happened after police responded to an alarm at 3:47 a.m. Thursday at a building in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue, Thornton reported. They found a broken window on the side of the building.
A witness described the suspect, later identified as Eaves, as last seen running west on West Marshall Avenue, Thornton said.
Officers found Eaves and noticed he had fresh cuts on his hands, Thornton said. The owner of the building provided video that showed Eaves breaking a window and entering the building.