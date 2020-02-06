A missing car trunk liner could point to the involvement of a Kilgore man in the 2016 disappearance of Sheryia Grant, according to court documents.
An appeals court Wednesday upheld the 10-year sentence of Allen Lamont Sutton Jr., 31, who was convicted of tampering with physical evidence in the case of his former pregnant girlfriend, Grant, 20, also of Kilgore.
Chief Justice Josh Morriss III of the 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana ruled adequate evidence existed for a Rusk County jury to convict Sutton.
Morriss also disputed the argument by Sutton’s attorney, Ebb Mobley of Longview, that the jury was not read objections to the charge against Sutton.
Mobley had argued in the appeal that no “persuasive evidence — direct or circumstantial” — connected Sutton to concealment of a trunk liner missing from a car he shared with his girlfriend, Laneshia Lashae Young. Mobley also contended the charge against Sutton “directs under attention to the possible involvement” of Young in the disappearance of Grant.
Morriss disagreed in the 10-page ruling, writing, “Evidence was presented from which the jury could find that Sutton removed and concealed the trunk liner, or cooperated with Young in such actions, to keep it out of any investigation into Grant’s disappearance.”
He later wrote, “Considering all the evidence in a light most favorable to the verdict, we find sufficient evidence from which a rational jury could have found Sutton concealed the trunk liner with an intent to preclude the liner’s use as evidence into the investigation of Grant’s whereabouts. This point of error is overruled.”
Contacted Wednesday, Mobley said he is reviewing the court’s ruling to decide whether to appeal it.
The prosecutor in the case, Rusk County District Attorney Micheal Jimerson, said, “I am aware that it has been affirmed.” However, he declined to comment on the ruling because he said he does not want to prejudice a pending case in Gregg County against Sutton.
A Gregg County grand jury indicted Sutton in 2019 on a charge of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder of Grant, who disappeared Aug. 16, 2016, and whose body has never been found. The indictment said Sutton on or about Aug. 1, 2016, attempted to “induce” Nicholas Williams to murder Grant.
A Rusk County jury in April gave Sutton the maximum sentence on the tampering charge.
The appellate court’s ruling goes into a detailed description of Sutton’s relationship with Young and souring relationship with Grant, including that, while Young was serving jail time, Sutton lived with and impregnated Grant, her cousin.
Grant discovered she was pregnant with Sutton’s child in late 2015, but Sutton was “apathetic” about it, according to testimony from Ashley Odom, who lived with her boyfriend, Sutton and Grant at the time.
Odom testified that Grant told a friend on the phone that she loved Sutton, who “seized the phone, choked Grant and told her he would kill her,” Morriss wrote. Young also assaulted Grant in Sutton’s presence three months before she disappeared, Odom testified.
Odom also testified she heard Sutton say within a month before Grant disappeared that Grant “was causing him problems and needed to go,” the ruling stated. Odom also told Grant about the statements and warned her to stay away from Sutton, but she “did not take her friend’s warnings seriously,” the ruling stated.
Sutton and Young jointly owned a car that was repossessed after Grant disappeared, the ruling said. The creditor noticed the car was missing a trunk liner, spare tire and jack, with traces of Grant’s blood found on the underside of the trunk’s lid.
The ruling said blood was found on the wiring from the trunk into the trunk’s lid, but that the blood apparently was not tested.
Morriss continued, “Law enforcement testified that the wiring looked as though someone had tried to pull it from the trunk, as if that person were trying to escape the trunk.”
He referred to Kilgore police Detective Stephen Goodson thinking the missing trunk liner was significant because it would have absorbed blood or other matter “possibly containing evidence helpful to the investigation,” the ruling stated. The trunk also contained a gas can bearing Sutton’s fingerprint.
During an interview by law enforcement Aug. 25, 2016, Sutton said he did not go into the trunk after investigators asked him why blood would be found in the car, the ruling said.
“That raised officers’ suspicions of Sutton, because they had told Sutton only that blood had been found in the car, not that it had been found specifically in the trunk,” Morriss wrote. Officers also asked Sutton about scratches on his legs and arms, which he attributed to running from officers when they sought to arrest him.
Morriss also cited evidence of “bad blood” between Sutton and Grant going back months and bad blood between her and Young.
Young was sentenced in July to eight years in prison on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case.
Mobley said Sutton has been transferred to the Joe F. Gurney Transfer Facility of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Palestine as he awaits trial in Gregg County.
He is projected to be released Dec. 25, 2021, on the tampering conviction, according to the Department of Criminal Justice.